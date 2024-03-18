Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that European Union foreign ministers "unanimously" approved the imposition of sanctions on Israeli settlers accused of engaging in violence against Arabs in Judea and Samaria.

“Today, we have approved, unanimously, the sanctions against the violent settlers that harass the Palestinians in the West Bank," Albares said following a meeting between the foreign ministers in Brussels today (Monday).

No settlers to whom the sanctions would apply have been named so far.

The sanctions require all 27 member states not to allow those settlers to whom they apply to enter their territory and also not to allow those settlers to do business with EU citizens.

Earlier today, Albares said that "Spain will repeat the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, access to humanitarian aid without interruption and the release of the hostages."

The US, Britain, and France have all imposed sanctions on Jewish settlers accused of violence in recent months.