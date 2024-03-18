US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone this evening (Monday), the White House announced.

According to the announcement, the two leaders discussed “the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza.”

Netanyahu said of the conversation that he spoke with Biden about the latest developments in the war, "including Israel's commitment to achieving all the goals of the war: the elimination of Hamas, the release of all our hostages, and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel - while providing the necessary humanitarian aid that helps achieve these goals."

The conversation was the 20th between Biden and Netanyahu since the Hamas massacre of October 7, but the first since February 15.

Biden has been increasingly critical of Netanyahu in recent months. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) delivered a speech on the Senate floor calling for new elections in Israel to replace Netanyahu as prime minister.