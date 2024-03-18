The commander of the IDF's Shayetet 13 naval commando unit summarized the assault on the hospital in a video statement today.

“Yesterday evening, we raided the Shifaa Hospital, due to extensive testimony that senior Hamas officials were using the building to manage the organizations combat operations and establishing governmental institutions in northern Gaza,” he began.

“We came in a focused, selective, and precise manner, targeting Hamas officials only, with no intention of harming the civilian population.”

“Upon our entry to the hospital complex, we were targeted with heavy gunfire and IEDs. All of the terrorists targeting our forces were killed.”

“We will not allow Hamas to continue its cynical use of civilian infrastructure. We will pursue Hamas and its leaders until we find them.”

“Alongside this, we will do everything in our power to avoid harming the civilian population. We will maintain our values, and the values of the IDF according to which we operate.”