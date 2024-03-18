Woman with ALS Separated From her Children

Mrs Ghermazia is a woman from central Israel diagnosed with ALS. She is completely paralysed and relies on a breathing machine to stay alive.

She has 9 children at home who desperately need her. Her mind functions perfectly and she can care for her children, but the lack of an elevator in her home is separating her from her children.

She admitted publicly that her financial situation is terrible. It costs $10,000 per month to keep her alive on the breathing machine, and the elevator will cost a further $40,000 to install.

With great difficulty, she dictated a letter to the public saying “As you can understand, our entire savings have been wiped out and we’re severely in debt. My kids need me. They need me alive, and they need me home. You have no idea how badly we need the money. Every donation will go towards paying for my breathing machine and installing the badly needed elevator that will bring me home.”

The campaign is heavily endorsed by public figures from around the county. View the campaign page for written endorsements. To keep Mrs Ghermiza alive and reunite her with her children, readers can contribute on the campaign page.

