תיעוד מהלחימה במרחב בית החולים דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA, led by the 401st Brigade, and Shayetet 13 special forces are continuing precise operations in the Shifa hospital to thwart terrorism. 20 terrorists have been eliminated at the Shifa hospital thus far in various engagements, and dozens of apprehended suspects are currently in questioning.

Terror funds intended for distribution to Hamas terrorist operatives, in addition to numerous weapons, were located in the hospital. This is further evidence of Hamas' systematic abuse of hospitals and civilian infrastructure for its terrorist activities.

סמפל״ג לוחמים בשייטת 13 מבית החולים דובר צה"ל

IDF troops launched a precise operation in the area of the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip overnight Sunday.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the operation is based on intelligence information indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists to conduct and promote terrorist activity.

During the operation, Faiq Mabhuoch, head of the Operations Directorate of Hamas' Internal Security, was eliminated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל