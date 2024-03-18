A MESSAGE FROM RABBI GAMLIEL RABINOVITCH OF RECHOVOT (Original letter below)

“...I am appealing to all the Jewish people to come to the rescue of the precious Jew…Knowing the case closely, I know that helping here is literally life or death…

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

"In these days that are in a state of war, G-d forbid, charity saves from death, and certainly everyone who donates, will receive divine protection from heaven, spiritually and physically. And all the helpers and supporters will merit abundance, blessing, and success and will be blessed with all the best in righteous children, long life, and abundant livelihood,” Rabbi Rabinovitch said.

Right now, a fellow Jew, a young father of four’s life is at stake. Rabbi Rabinovitch is urging the Jewish people to open up their hearts and do what they can to save him in this urgent case of life or death.

Many Jews are worried that another October 7th is, G-d forbid, possible. Donate now to save a young man’s life and Rabbi Rabinovich will pray that all who donate receive this blessing of protection. In times such these, there couldn’t be a greater blessing.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE