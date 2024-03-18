Widows and Orphans in Israel Need Your Help

In Israel, the aftermath of terrorist activities has left thousands of young widows and orphans in its wake.

Since the seventh massacre in October and the onset of the Iron Sword War in Gaza, their numbers have only continued to rise.

These individuals, who have tragically lost their loved ones, now find themselves alone and struggling to cope.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Widows, orphans, shattered parents, and siblings are left emotionally devastated, bearing their suffering alone due to the strain on Israel's welfare systems.

They endure trauma and resource shortages without adequate support, facing the risk of collapse.

For over two decades, the Avior Organization has been a pillar of support, providing both economic assistance and emotional solace to families affected by terrorism throughout the year, particularly during the holidays.

As we approach the upcoming observances of Purim and Passover, we are committed to extending our aid to include even those widows and orphans who tragically joined our ranks in the recent conflict.

With your support, we aim to envelop them in a warm embrace of love and encouragement, offering them hope and assistance to rebuild their lives.

We invite you to join us in this noble endeavor, to stand alongside the widows and orphans whose beloved soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the fierce battles of the Gaza War. These individuals, who gave everything for their country, now rely on us to support the grieving families they left behind.

Your generous donation will provide these families with dignified food baskets, valued at hundreds of dollars, along with candy kits, gifts, and toys for their children and teenagers. Additionally, each family will receive shopping vouchers worth thousands of shekels, enabling them to purchase essential food and clothing items for Passover.

As we prepare to celebrate Purim, let us remember those who suffer in silence, unable to share in our joy. Let us come together to bring light and hope into their lives, offering a beacon of happiness amidst their darkness and pain.

Please, open your heart and contribute to those who have sacrificed their loved ones for the sake of Israel.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE