As part of a campaign against antisemitism, activists mailed a brochure to all high schools in the New York City metropolitan region urging them to discourage Jewish students from applying to Cornell University.

“Considering Cornell? Cornell is not a safe place for Jewish students,” the group Alums for Campus Fairness claims in the brochure.

The New York Post reports that Cornell University is currently being investigated by the federal government for charges of antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus.

Last October, a student was arrested for making violent threats against Jewish students online. These joined a series of antisemitic graffiti messages left around the campus.

Cornell University history professor Russel Rickford told students at a rally that the October 7th Massacre was “exhilarating” and “energizing.”

“Cornell refuses to enforce the student code of conduct, fostering a hostile climate that endangers Jewish students,” the group’s brochure said.

Alums for campus fairness demanded, among other things, that Cornell adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism and take disciplinary measures against antisemitism on campus.