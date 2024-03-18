ח"כ דיסטל לח"כית הערבייה: תפסיקו לרצוח ערוץ הכנסת

MKs Galit Distel Atbaryan and Revital Gotliv (Likud) interrupted MK Iman Khatib-Yassin (UAL) during her speech today against the current policy for private firearms licensing in Israel.

“The Minister has failed, and impressively so,” Iman accused National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. “He has failed to stop crime in Arab communities, as he is too busy distributing firearms, although only to members of a certain demographic.”

“To the one that gets murdered!” the Likud MKs interrupted. “Show me one Jew who has murdered an Arab.”

Iman retorted: “With all your pain, you can’t think a little bigger? Do some math!”

“Just stop murdering one another!” demanded the Likud MKs. “You support terrorism! It is a disgrace that you are here!”

“You are a disgrace to women!” MK Iman declared in response.

MK Gottliv was expelled from the meeting.

“We see what kind of thinking is present here,” Iman concluded. “The representatives of the community cannot make their grievances heard for even a minute. Those who don’t want to see me here can leave, because I intend to stay here for that reason, without them.”