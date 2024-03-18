Broadcast by Video Eden - www.videoeden.com

The family and loved ones gathered on Monday to pay their respects to Captain Daniel Perez, 22 from Yad Binyamin, who was killed in action on October 7th and whose body is being held by the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip.

Daniel served as a platoon commander in the 78th Battalion of the 7th Formation. The IDF on Sunday announced that it determined that he was killed in action on October 7th and that Hamas was holding his body.

He was the son of Rabbi Doron Perez, the CEO of the World Mizrachi movement.

World Mizrachi Acting CEO Rabbi Danny Mirvis stated: "Over the past 163 days we have desperately davened for better news. Throughout that time, the Perez family has inspired us and strengthened us as we have sought to strengthen them. The global tefillot (prayers) for his wellbeing will now become global wishes of comfort."

He added: "This news came to the family on 7 Adar, the yahrzeit (death anniversary) of Moshe Rabbeinu (Moses) whose burial place is unknown, and has such become a date associated with mourning for all those whose burial places are unknown. As we have prayed and hoped for Daniel’s return until now, we continue to pray and hope for his return to a Kever Yisrael.

"May Hashem comfort Rav Doron, Shelley, and the entire family amongst all mourners of Zion and Yerushalayim, and may we see every single hostage return home."