The families of the hostages came to the Israeli Knesset on Monday to mark the birthdays of two of the hostages: Shlomo Mansour, the oldest hostage, who turned 86 in captivity yesterday, and Doron Steinbrecher, who is marking her 31st birthday in Hamas captivity today.

Simona Steinbrecher, Doron’s mother stated: “Today, March 18th, 2024, my baby, our gift, is celebrating her birthday. Today 31 years ago we received our baby, our gift, our little daughter. Instead of us all gathering together to celebrate her birthday, you are reading this letter from me, because my daughter has already been 164 days in Hamas captivity.

My baby has been 164 days in Hamas captivity, in Hamas' tunnels and I don't know what she's going through. I just want to hug her so much! To hug her tight and never let go!"

The family of Shlomo Mansour remarked: “Dear father - our beloved Shlomo Mansour, on this day we wish to send you our best blessings and wishes on the occasion of your birthday. Know that you are missed by us all in ways that are impossible to describe in words. We pray constantly and hope you are managing to survive the hardships and horrors of captivity."