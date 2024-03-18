במעמד נשיא המדינה: גיבור הפיגוע מבנימין קיבל תעודה הוקרה צילום: דוברות

President Isaac Herzog visited the Binyamin Regional Council today. He met with Governor Israel Ganz and representatives of bereaved families from Eli and Talmon and toured the Bnei David premilitary academy.

During his visit, he awarded a certificate of appreciation to Aviad Gizbar, a resident of Eli who helped kill the terrorist who committed a double murder in an attack at the Eli Junction approximately three weeks ago.

Gizbar, a reservist who was on leave at the time, was in his restaurant at the time of the attack. He identified, engaged, and killed the terrorist, preventing further fatalities.

Governer Ganz spoke during the visit to the Beni David academy: “We are close to the site of the Tabernacle of Shilo (Joshua 18:1), where many worked to unite Israel. From here, the tidings of unity went out, and here the honored President also works for the citizens of Israel. For that, I thank you in the name of all residents of Binyamin.”

“We are all united on the way to victory, which must be total. We have merited to have in Binyamin a community with a breathing heart, values, and dedication to Israel. We are all proud that we are continuing the path of the fallen and will carry on deepening our roots in the heart of the land,” Ganz declared.