A senior Israeli source involved in the negotiations for a prisoner swap has warned that the process will be long and drawn-out.

Speaking to Channel 12 News, the source said, "It's going to be a long and complex process - the negotiations are now going to be held with [Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya] Sinwar."

He added, "Even if there is Hamas abroad, they have zero authority to make decisions. every comma, every period, will take between 24-36 hours. It's going to be a complicated process."

On Sunday night, Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet approved the departure of the Israeli delegation, headed by Mossad chief David Barnea, to Doha on Monday, where it is expected to discuss the details of the plan for the release of the hostages.

The Cabinet gave the Israeli delegation a general mandate and authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss tactical details.

According to an official with knowledge of the details, the delegation "will be able to conduct extensive negotiations."