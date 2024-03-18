תיעוד: ירי של מחבלים מתוך מבני בית חולים שיפא בעזה לעבר כוחות צה"ל צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA are continuing to conduct precise operational activity to thwart terrorism in the area of the Shifa hospital.

Over the past few hours, the troops identified terrorist fire toward them from a number of hospital buildings. The forces engaged the terrorists and identified several hits.

Overnight (Sunday), the IDF announced that it had launched a precise operation in the area of the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip overnight Sunday.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the operation is based on intelligence information indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists to conduct and promote terrorist activity.