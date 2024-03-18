US officials expect that the evacuation of civilians from Rafah ahead of an Israeli ground operation in the city would take weeks if not longer once the IDF receives authorization to do so, Kan diplomatic correspondent Amichai Stein reported on Monday.

According to the report, the officials explained that to evacuate approximately one million residents from the area, it is necessary to "flood" humanitarian aid to the areas where they will be evacuated, whether it is in the north of the Gaza Strip or the south.

The officials said that it would be necessary to construct temporary shelters, therefore even once the green light is given it will take many weeks to carry out the preparation. The administration says that these conditions of food and shelter are necessary before any operation.

The impending operation in the Gaza Strip's southernmost city has been a point of contention between Israel and foreign states, with the latter insisting that Israel refrain from launching a large-scale operation against Hamas' final stronghold which also houses many of Gaza's displaced civilians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Friday that the Prime Minister had approved a plan of action for the city and that the IDF is preparing for operational action alongside the evacuation of the populace.

Later in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US has yet to Israel’s plan for Rafah. Speaking to reporters in Austria, Blinken said, "We have to see a clear and implementable plan, not only to get civilians out of harm's way but also to make sure that once they are out of harm's way, they are appropriately cared for.”