The sunny weather and dust storms that Israel has had for the past week will disappear as the weather turns topsy-turvy ahead of the Purim holiday.

The Israel Meteorological Service has warned that there is a high chance of flooding in the Dead Sea streams, as well as in the central and southern Negev, the Arava area, and the Eilat mountains. Police have warned of potential water and sediment along Route 90, the Tze'elim Bridge, and Route 234.

Monday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with a drop in temperatures. There will be local rains in most areas of Israel, and there may be thunderstorms, mostly in southern Israel. There is a chance that the eastern and southern streams will flood.

Monday night will see the rains increase, and there will be thunderstorms and possibly hail. There is a strong chance of flooding in the southern and eastern streams, and of local floods in other areas.

Tuesday will be cold and rainy in most areas of Israel. There will be thunderstorms, and there may be hail. Strong winds are also expected, and there may be snowfall on the peak of Mount Hermon. In the afternoon, the rains will gradually lessen.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and during the morning there will be local rainfall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will rise slightly.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. Beginning in the afternoon, there may be intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Friday will be partly cloudy, and there may be local rainfall, especially in northern and central Israel, alongside a significant drop in temperatures. There will be strong winds, and there may be haze in southern Israel.