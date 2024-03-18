Senior defense officials are growing concerned that the US may slow weapons shipments to Israel, even if it does not state that officially, Israel Hayom reported.

The concern follows the growing tensions between the Biden administration and the Israeli government over a potential military operation in Rafah.

Earlier this month, in an interview on MSNBC, Biden said that an Israeli invasion of Rafah would be a red line but also said in the same breath that crossing it would not result in punitive measures against Israel.

“It is a red line, but I am never going to leave Israel,” Biden said. “The defense of Israel is still critical, so there’s no red line I’m going to cut off all weapons.”

Sources familiar with the details have said that as of early March, there has been no slowing of weapons shipments since October 7. However, in recent days there is an increased concern regarding their supply, due to the harsh statements made by both US President Joe Biden and his administration, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the sources, the US may act as if it is "business as usual" but in real time slow the shipments by adding bureaucratic difficulties, without saying explicitly that this was the instruction given to the employees.