Former Minister Izhar Shay, who lost his son Yaron Shay during the Hamas attack on October 7, on Sunday called on the government to release Hamas terrorists in exchange for hostages being held in Gaza.

"I am writing these words with trembling hands. If the abominable Nukhba terrorist who killed my son is sitting in an Israeli prison right now, I would be happy to watch his execution. As is customary in the United States, where family members are invited to watch the execution of the murderers of their loved ones. I would like to watch him breathing his last breaths, if possible with great suffering," Shay wrote.

He then added, "But if it is possible to bring home Israeli hostages from Gaza in exchange for this scumbag and his friends in the human sewer known as Hamas, I call on the Prime Minister and the cabinet ministers: Release the abominable murderers and bring the hostages home."

"The life of one Israeli is worth no less than countless subhumans, these scum of the human race. Therefore, take the one who took my son from me and also took my life along the way, bring our people home. Because they deserve to live and it is your duty to exercise this right of theirs. The hands are shaking in writing these words, but the heart is completely at peace," Shay concluded.