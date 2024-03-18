A suspicious aerial target crossed into Israeli territory from the Red Sea and fell into an open area north of the city of Eilat overnight Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The target was monitored by IAF forces. No damage was caused and no injuries were reported.

In late February, sirens were sounded in the resort city of Eilat in southern Israel and the surrounding area.

After the sirens, interceptions were observed over the city. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the "Arrow" Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a launch which was identified in the area of the Red Sea and was en route to Israel.

Meanwhile on Sunday night, the Jordanian army said that its air defense radar system had detected suspicious aerial movements from an unknown source along the border with Syria.

The army said an air force squadron had flown to ensure the airspace was not under any threat, according to Reuters.

Later, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq", a group of pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq and Syria, on Sunday night claimed to have launched a drone towards an air force base in the Golan Heights.