Rabbi David Yosef, the head of the Yechaveh Da'at, son of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, and brother of current Sefardic Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, called on the haredi public to refrain from celebrating in the streets on the upcoming holiday of Purim amid the war in Gaza.

"We are in a situation where this is a war here. A difficult war against our enemies. Every day we receive more bitter news about fallen soldiers. The situation is not at all easy. I think that this year it is very important that everyone celebrates Purim in their homes and fulfils the commandments of Purim. But when it comes to public celebrations we have to be very careful not to show joy and dance in the streets. Be very wary of this," Rabbi Yosef stated.

He added that "the general public sees how the religious people celebrate and are happy on Purim as if Israel's pain didn't touch them - it doesn't look good. It is a desecration of G-d's name.

Therefore, I ask also that the heads of yeshivas, the rabbis, and the entire public do everything possible so that Purim this year keeps a low profile. Don't celebrate in public. Everyone in their own home with their family should eat the Purim meal, send Mishloach Manot (Purim gifts) to relatives and friends - but don't show as if what's going on here has nothing to do with us. We are part of the public. We also feel the terrible pain of what's happening to our soldiers, what's happening to the hostages," Rabbi Yosef noted.

"We feel that G-d is with us in our trouble. It is all of our trouble, we are part of the people who sit in Zion and therefore it is unthinkable that we would celebrate and rejoice as if nothing happened. With G-d's help, everyone will become aware of these matters, and on the one hand, we can really fulfill the mitzvot of Purim and on the other hand, feel that we are part of the people of Israel's great trouble."