Sergeant Afik Tery, a close friend of Oscar Gloukh, an Israeli professional footballer for Austrian club RB Salzburg, was killed about two weeks ago in a battle in Gaza.

On Sunday evening, a few days before the national team's Euro 2024 qualifying play-off semi-final against Iceland, Gloch, star of the national team, scored the winning goal for his Austrian team Red Bull Salzburg.

Gloukh, who, immediately upon hearing that his close friend Tery had been killed in Gaza, returned to Israel to attend the funeral and also eulogized him. This evening he scored the winning goal, 5:1, against Hartberg, in the 85th minute of the game.

Gloukh dedicated the goal to his friend Tery while kissing the band on his arm, pointing to the sky, and crying.

Gloukh's goal was his sixth this season in the Austrian league, adding four assists and apparently just in time for the Israeli national football team's important game on its way to making history and qualifying for the first time in its history for a major European tournament, and his first since the 1970 World Cup.