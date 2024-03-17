Since the attack last November at the Rantis gas station, in which an IDF officer was lightly wounded when a terrorist attacked and stabbed him, the number of Jews coming to refuel at the gas station has dropped significantly.

The gas station and product store are suffering a significant decline in sales and face the risk of closure, if the situation does not change.

The station, owned by Jews, is on the road between the communities of Binyamin and Samaria, and the Petah Tikva region. Arab business owners in the area have expressed interest in purchasing the complex.

Binyamin Regional Council Head, Israel Ganz recently met with the owners of the gas station and expressed his support for them. "The terrorists want to dispossess us from the country and also from this site. We have great appreciation for your determination to maintain this business. The war with the enemy does not end on the battlefield. We will fight against the enemy, especially in spirit, and we will strengthen this place again."

Meni Kalchheim, a 49-year-old reservist from Binyamin, who was wounded in the attack at the gas station, and hours after his injury confronted the captured terrorist, regularly fills his car with gas in order to support the station owners. "My attack must not prevent residents from stopping here and harming a Jew who is supporting the local communities and residents in the area," says Kalchheim.

He appealed to the public to purchase at the gas station: "We can ensure the continued operation of the gas station at Rantis Junction and keep this vital place in good hands, of the Jews."