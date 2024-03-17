A garbage truck driver from Aramsha, a Bedouin village near the Israel-Lebanon border, was arrested for allegedly ignoring orders from IDF soldiers and even threatening them.

IDF soldiers guarding the nearby Kibbutz Adamit complained to police that the driver, 36, ignored their orders, which pertained to the tense security situation in the area, blocked the entrance to the Kibbutz, and threatened them.

Officers from the Nehariya police station who were called to the scene detained the driver for questioning, after which he was jailed.

The suspect was brought before a judge, who did not accede to the police's request to extend his detention, and ordered his release.