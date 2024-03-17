MK Moshe Saada of the Likud, stated in an interview with Arutz Sheva – Israel National News, that he believes that the withdrawal of the New Hope faction from National Unity will intensify the government’s stability, which is greatly needed these days.

"Sa'ar's entry strengthens the government, fortifies it, and enables the government to stand upright, with an ideological and broad base. Sixty-eight members of Knesset is a broad government that can and should govern because it has very important ideologies that need to be enacted for the day after the war," says Saada.

"We are hearing the discourse, the pressure from the US, and it is clear what will happen if the government in Israel changes. Whoever wants a high-quality, professional, and right-wing government must do whatever they can for this government to remain steadfast, so that the day after the war will be without a Palestinian Authority and with the State of Israel controlling Gaza – so that we can all live here," he adds.

He believes that the Prime Minister should accept Minister Sa'ar's demand and include him in the war cabinet. "The War Cabinet needs to be expanded, and Gideon Sa'ar's demand is justified. More voices should be heard in the War Cabinet, as there is a certain leaning there. This is also true for Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who should be in the cabinet."

Saada was also asked about the draft law and replied that this issue should be postponed till after the war and, in the meantime, a compromise should be prepared. "It is clear to me that we can reach an agreement. We have to postpone this issue for four or five months because we should not be discussing such issues during wartime. After that, we must deal with an egalitarian law – which will not only apply to the haredim but also to the Arabs. Today, a haredi yeshiva student receives a subsidy of between NIS 500 and NIS 1,000 a month. How much does an Arab student who does not serve in the army or national service receive? If he is studying medicine, NIS 65,000 a year."

"It's time for equality in this country to be absolute. On the one hand, prioritize people who serve in the army and reserve duty, by giving them tax credits, real estate benefits, and special prices in programs for housing purchases. Whoever does not serve, does not receive these benefits. There will be no subsidy for those who do not bear the burden because we need the haredi population and others who do not serve. They can share in the burden by serving in national service," he emphasizes.

The MK also provoked Defense Minister Yoav Galant. "Although Galant put spokes in our wheels and as Defense Minister, he should be helping the government, I believe that the government's request to postpone will be accepted, and we will propose a plan by which everyone shares the burden, contrary to the current situation."

Saada also responded to claims that the law he is promoting to shut down Al Jazeera broadcasts could harm a hostage deal because it is a Qatari channel and Qatar is the mediator on a hostage deal. "It's not just Al Jazeera. Others can also incite hatred, and the law, therefore, says that we can close down any network, channel, or media site that incites and harms the security of the State of Israel. It's much deeper than dealing only with Al Jazeera. The law is both balanced, justified, and allows us to defend ourselves as a democracy."