Former Israeli Knesset Member Azmi Bishara took part in drafting the Paris Agreement between Israel and Hamas in an attempt to reach a hostage deal and ceasefire, French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

In 2007, Bishara escaped from Israel after suspicions were raised that he gave information to Hezbollah during the Second Lebanon War. Bishara denied all accusations.

According to the report Bishara serves as a senior advisor to Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The meetings in Paris ended without much progress toward a deal. On Monday, pending the Security Cabinet's decision, an Israeli delegation led by Mossad Director David Barnea is expected to leave for Qatar to participate in negotiations for a deal.