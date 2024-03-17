Rabbi Yaakov Zilberman of Jerusalem has spearheaded a campaign together with the organizationAchisamach for 40 families in urgent need, including hospital patients, widows, and orphans.

The case that garnered the most attention is the Abraham family. Their young son is having medical treatment whilst waiting for a life-saving treatment. The treatment keeping him alive costs tens of thousands of Shekel per month, and tragically, the parents can no longer afford to keep him alive. Expenses drained them of everything they had, and as they stand now, they can’t afford next month's treatment.

Rabbi Yaakov Zilberman shared, ”Together with Organization Achisamach, I’m arranging funds for this family. Jews would never pull the plug and disconnect someone from life-support, but this boy may have his life-supporting treatment pulled out of him. The family needs help from the public to keep Eli alive.”

Funds will be given to the families before Purim. Readers can donate to keep Eli alive and help the other families.

CLICK HERE TO HELP FAMILIES BEFORE PURIM