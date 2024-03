The engineering forces of the 162nd Division pave the way for the infantry and armored troops and expose the terrain.

This week, the forces, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit destroyed a section of the longest underground tunnel route located in the northern Gaza Strip.

The length of the destroyed tunnel is over two and a half kilometers, crossing battalions and brigades and connecting the northern and southern Gaza Strip.

credit: דובר צה"ל

