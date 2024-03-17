Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to CNN discussed US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's comments that he is an obstacle to peace in the Middle East, calling them “totally inappropriate.”

Netanyahu said whether elections were held or not in Israel was something "the Israeli government does on its own."

He emphasized: "It's inappropriate for.. to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership."

Netanyahu added that it was up to the Israeli public to decide whether Israel should hold elections after the Israel-Hamas war is over.

When asked if he would commit to holding elections after the Israel-Hamas war ends, Netanyahu replied: “We’ll see when we win the war.

“If we were to have elections now before the war is won, resoundingly won, we would have at least six months of national paralysis which means we would lose the war."