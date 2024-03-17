National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir strongly criticized Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during the weekly Cabinet meeting today (Sunday).

Major General Eliezer Toledano opened the meeting with a security review for the ministers. Minister Haim Katz said he responded to the review and said: "Everything costs billions and we are told a beautiful story that there is no war."

Minister Ben-Gvir said in response to the review: "Despite all the discussions, there are still concessions for Ramadan and thousands of vehicles from the Palestinian Authority drive on the roads in Judea and Samaria - next to the vehicles of our people in which our babies ride."

He added: "I don't understand how they tell us that there is no manpower in the army and yet you are going to clear six hills and deal with kids who build huts - you decide if there is manpower or not." Toledano replied to the ministers: "This is the policy."

Minister Orit Strock questioned the transfer of vests and armored ambulances through the crossings into Gaza.

Minister Gallant responded: "In response to Minister Strock's question, the armored ambulances and the vests were sent to aid organizations."

Ben-Gvir banged on the table and replied to Toledano: "I don't blame you, but it can't be that Minister Gallant is running an independent policy."

At the end of the discussion, Ben-Gvir turned to Netanyahu and said to him: "You are Minister Galant's boss, it cannot be that he does what he wants. He clears hills on his own, and independently removes checkpoints, you the Prime Minister must deal with him."