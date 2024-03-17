Hundred of students demonstrated today (Sunday) to demand that Hebrew University fire Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, who was suspended last week for denying that Hamas raped Israeli women on October 7th and accused Israel of genocide.

The protest was organized by the Im Tirzu movement.

"Our policy is that people who deny 7/10, support Palestinian nationalism and slander Israel the world over, and do not recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, should not be part of the fabric of Israeli society and the Hebrew University. We as students do not want to study with them, do not want to see them. We call out Kevorkian and shame her, and call for a blanket ban on any such despicable person," the protestors said.

Lior Cohen, student and supervisor of the Im Tirtzu student cell at Hebrew University, said: "Hundreds of students united today with a clear demand: remove the supporters of terrorism and deniers of the massacre from the campus. We will not remain silent in the face of incitement, Nadira must be fired!"

The chairman of the National Union of Students, Elhanan Fellheimer, said: "The Hebrew University continues to disappoint in its conduct; in that it operates under a 'too little - too late' policy. It is inconceivable that an academic institution would not ensure a zero tolerance for supporting terrorism, that the university would not act intensely and harshly condemn a lecturer who expresses herself in a despicable and inappropriate manner. With the current policy, there is no sense of security on campus. This is the time to do what's right: I call on the heads of the university to comply with the order of the hour - to remove Prof. Shalhoub-Kevorkian immediately and to condemn all inappropriate, violent conduct and support for terrorism."

Shalhoub-Kevorkian was suspended following an interview on a podcast in which she shared that Israelis are scared when they walk by her when she talks on the phone in Arabic. "They should be scared and they should be afraid because criminals are always afraid."

She added that "they can't take ownership over my land, they can't move my people, they can't kill and not be afraid. So they should be afraid.

And that's why they're afraid because they can't look us in the face. Their strength is the strength that the international community gives them. Yes, they have strength, and the strength doesn't come from them, they don't have power."

Later in the interview, she remarked: "Now is the time to abolish Zionism, that is the direction I'm going in today. I can't go on anymore, it can't, it's criminal.

Only by abolishing Zionism can we continue, that's what I want." She said that Israel would use all means to "continue killing, it is a killing machine and a necropolitical regime."