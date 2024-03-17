מטוסי קרב תקפו יעדי חיזבאללה בשטח לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

This morning (Sunday), IDF fighter jets simultaneously struck Hezbollah terror targets in four different locations in Lebanon, the IDF's Spokesperson's unit announced.

The terror targets that were struck include terrorist infrastructure and a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Aitaroun, a military compound belonging to the terrorist organization in Aalma El Chaeb, and observation posts in Marwahin and Ayta ash Shab.

Overnight, in response to the launches fired toward the city of Acre, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Khiam.

In addition, yesterday night (Saturday), IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Kfarkela.

Yesterday night (Saturday), IDF artillery struck to remove a threat in the area of Maisat.

Also, overnight, a number of launches were identified from Lebanon toward the areas of Ghajar and Har Dov. The IDF struck the sources of the fire. No injuries were reported.