Dozens of people were expelled from the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron after attempting to hold a celebration commemorating the death of of Moses against Home Front Command guidelines.

The Home Front Command had ordered the celebration canceled due to the war in northern Israel and the concern for rocket attacks from Hezbollah targeting the city.

A group of worshipers defied the ban and began singing and dancing in the tomb courtyard.

The worshipers in question had stayed there for Shabbat, and had not made their way to the tomb specifically for the memorial celebration.

One of the officers stationed at the tomb decided to enforce the ban by discharging a fire extinguisher at the celebration.