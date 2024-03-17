The national memorial ceremony for soldiers of Israel whose final resting place is unknown was held today on Mt. Herzl with the participation of President Herzog and Defense Minister Gallant.

President Herzog stated: “For several months, Israel has been at war. It is a war we did not choose, but there is none more just than it, to recover our hostages and security. A great pain envelopes our nation and country every time another citizen or soldier is found dead in gaza. There are so many whose grave is unknown.”

“I once again emphasize that we are determined to win this war, and it is clear to us more I once again emphasize that we are determined to win this war, and it is clear to us beyond any doubt that there is no victory without recovering the hostages, both civilians and soldiers, both those alive and those murdered, and those whose grave is unknown, whom we must find and bring to a proper burial.”

“Our obligation to those that we remember today and our moral mandate that will never cease to light our way is to recover all of our children, whether to their homes or to burial. It burns today stronger than ever, with 134 families waiting and unimaginable fear and suffering for the return of their loved ones, with all of Israel alongside them.”

“This obligation includes recovering all the hostages, fighting for their lives, recovering the casualties from Gaza, including those from Operation Defensive Edge, to resolve doubts and fight for every piece of information for the families. All of these must remain above all controversy. From this holy mountain, the mountain of longing and tears, we pledge to do everything to pay off our moral debt.”