Two BBC journalists who produced a report accusing IDF soldiers of "humiliating" Gaza medical workers have liked posts celebrating the Hamas massacre of October 7 and antisemitic acts, according to an investigation by the Daily Mail.

On October 7, Soha Ibrahim liked posts that featured people in Lebanon and Tunisia celebrating the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust by dancing and chanting. She also liked a tweet featuring the picture of an Egyptian terrorist who murdered three Israeli soldiers in June and called him "‘the first of the martyrs of the operation."

More recently, Ibraham liked a video showing anti-Israel activists vandalizing a painting of Lord Arthur Balfour at Trinity College Cambridge.

The second journalist, Marie-Jose Al Azzi, in 2018 called Israel a "terrorist apartheid state."

The Mail investigation comes as Danny Cohen, who served as the BBC's director of television until 2015, accused the company of institutional bias against Israel.

“I had not criticized BBC in any forum before the 7th of October, because I've been there myself and know that you can feel like it's coming from all sides," Cohen stated in a recent interview with the podcast UNHOLY. “Their refusal to use the word ‘terrorist’ to describe Hamas was misjudged and offensive, and then they doubled down.”

“Every large organization makes errors. When the errors keep coming, does that tell you it's just a sequence of bad luck, or is there more to it? In my view, this reveals institutional anti-Israel bias, and in some cases racism against Jews. I don't believe they take anti-Jewish racism as seriously as other forms of racism, because I don't think this would keep happening if they did. You get the same line over and over again - ‘BBC takes this very seriously’. I think the senior management is more focused on dealing with the crisis than rooting out racism against Jews."