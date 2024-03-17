המרדף ושחזור השוטרים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

An indictment will be filed against the terrorist who committed the stabbing attack in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem approximately a week ago.

The terrorist, a teenager from northern Jerusalem, stabbed Tzvi Tal, 64, at a bus stop. Tal was moderately injured and taken to hospital care.

An investigation of the incident revealed that he acted alone, but had shared his plans with friends, who had offered to help him.

His motive was found to be the situation in Gaza and the incitement to terrorism he has recently seen on social media.

An investigation of his friends, who were also arrested, revealed that although they did not take part in the attack, they knew his intentions and did not prevent it by reporting it as required.

During the investigation, detectives compiled an evidentiary basis for accusations of acts of terror and attempted murder. The culprit was given an extended detention, and the prosecutor’s statements have been filed against him with the conclusion of the police investigation. An indictment is expected to be filed today.

The investigation of his friends has also been concluded, and an indictment is expected to be filed against one of them as well, on charges of failing to report or prevent an intended attack.