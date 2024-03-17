Sakhnin soccer fans who disrespected the anthem at a game against Hapoel Hadera have drawn a fine of 15,000 shekels for their team.

The soccer club decided to press charges against the Sakhnin for disrespecting the anthem, and today, the club tribunal published the fine against the team, one day after it had secured a playoff spot.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented: “the punishment for disrespecting the anthem, the flag, and our soldiers is just 15,000 shekels. This is a bad joke. A team whose fans are also supporters of terrorism who disgraced and disrespected our most sacred objects on the field should be vanished to syria. I call for the club to reconsider and give a more serious penalty, including a league downgrade, to prevent this from recurring.”

Last week, several dozen Sakhnin fans disrespected the fanthem by singing team songs instead of the anthem.

during the game, they harassed and cursed a player who had served as a reservist in Gaza.

Hapoel Hadera eventually won the game 1:0, with the player they had cursed - Menashe Zalka, celebrating the win by wrapping himself in the Israeli flag.

Sakhnin has claimed, among other things, that the fans did not know the anthem was being sung and that Hapoel Jerusalem had gone unpunished for similar acts in the past.

The tribunal decision states: “While the anthem was being sung before a match, Sakhnin fans continued to cheer for their team so loudly that the anthem could not be heard.”

The decision also notes the disrespectful calls towards Zalka, which began as soon as he took the field.