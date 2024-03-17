תיעוד התקיפות ברצועה דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this morning that troops are continuing to operate in the central Gaza Strip, where over the past day approximately 18 terrorists were killed by sniper, shell, and aerial fire. During one of the strikes, IDF troops identified and directed an air strike against four terrorists operating adjacent to the forces.

In addition, IDF troops identified three terrorists entering a combat compound. An IDF aircraft eliminated the threat and struck the terrorist cell as they exited. Also, a terrorist who exited a military compound in close proximity to the troops was struck by an IDF aircraft within a couple of minutes.

IDF troops are continuing to operate in Khan Yunis, where over the past day, IDF troops identified two terrorists loading military equipment on a motorcycle. An IDF aircraft eliminated the terrorists and also killed two terrorists who advanced toward the forces.

Furthermore, in Khan Yunis, IDF troops located weapons over the past day. In a joint ground and IAF activity, a military compound from which an anti-tank missile was fired at IDF troops was struck, as well as a terrorist operating adjacent to the forces.