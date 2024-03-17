A Fatah official said recently that the World Health Organization, the Palestinian Authority “Health Ministry” and the Palestinian Red Cross should supervise the US aid being transferred to Gaza to make sure it is safe.

Moein Alsaeed, the Fatah secretary in Cyprus, claimed that in the 18th century, Americans provided aid to the Native Americans in the form of blankets ridden with smallpox, which killed millions of them. He also accused the US of complying with “genocide” against Gazans.

He made the comments during an interview with Falestinona TV. The interview was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"The Americans are fully complicit in the genocide against the Palestinian people. Personally, I have fears [over the American aid to Gaza],” said Alsaeed.

"The historical records show that beginning in 1763, when that country provided aid to the Indians, the indigenous people of America - it gave them aid in the form of blankets ridden with smallpox germs, thus killing millions of America’s indigenous people. I have great fears that they will act like their ancestors, and kill more Palestinians with this aid,” he warned.

"Therefore, I urge the international community to conduct medical supervision of this aid, through the World Health Organization, the Palestinian Health Ministry, or the Palestinian Red Crescent, in order to make sure that these products are safe. There should be medical supervision because there is fear of these people,” claimed the Fatah official.

"I do not trust them. I do not trust America or the American President, who is a liar to the bone."

The US recently began airdropping aid to Gaza, together with other countries. The Biden administration warmed up to the idea of airdropping aid to Gaza after Jordan conducted several rounds of aid airdrops in Gaza. Its most recent drops were done with the cooperation of Egypt and France.

In addition, US President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address earlier this month, announced plans for a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.

A day later, Biden said that Israel will provide security for the port. Last weekend, US Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean, where it will provide humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea.