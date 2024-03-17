The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit cleared for publication on Sunday morning that an IDF soldier from Battalion 601 was seriously injured on Friday in a battle in the central Gaza Strip.

The soldier was taken to hospital for medical treatment, and his family was notified.

From the start of the maneuver in the Gaza Strip and until Friday, 1,480 soldiers were injured, of which 310 were seriously injured, 491 were moderately injured and 679 were lightly injured.

IDF Chief Staff Herzi Halevi on Friday visited the Binyamin region of Judea and Samaria.

He was accompanied by the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, Commander of the Binyamin Brigade, Colonel Liron Biton, and additional commanders, who held a situational assessment and evaluated the forces' preparedness for Ramadan.

In addition, Halevi met with IDF and Israel Border Police forces deployed in the sector on high alert for various scenarios.

"We are in a multi-front war - Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria, and Gaza, and also farther away. Everyone, every soldier, IDF, Israel Border Police, working together, has responsibility over all sectors, because every event that happens on one of the fronts truly affects and can create a reaction in other regions," Halevi said.