The US military said on Saturday it destroyed a drone fired by Yemeni Houthi rebels towards the Red Sea, Reuters reported.

A second drone is presumed to have crashed into the Red Sea.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from ships in the vicinity, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

CENTCOM also said it destroyed five unmanned surface vessels and one UAV in self-defense, in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region," the statement said.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have upped their attacks on vessels since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition, made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

In mid-January, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons. The two countries have continued to strike Houthi targets since.

The Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes and have vowed to continue to target ships in the Red Sea.

This week, The Financial Times reported that the US held secret talks with Iran in a bid to convince Tehran to use its influence over Yemen’s Houthi movement to end attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The indirect negotiations, during which Washington also raised concerns about Iran’s expanding nuclear program, took place in Oman in January and were the first between the foes in 10 months, officials said.