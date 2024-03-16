A group of families spent Shabbat at the Erez border crossing terminal on the Gaza border. On Friday night, during the Shabbat dinner, security forces arrested six men, some of them fathers.

Representatives of the group stated: “We had an uplifting Shabbat at the gates of Gaza. On Friday, families came to the border crossing to spend Shabbat there, which was successful and uplifting. As part of our call and faith for the Jewish settlement of Gaza. This terminal served as the entry point for crowds of Arab workers, as well as terrorists on October 7th.”

“So that what was will not be again, we must act to make Gaza Jewish, and of course not employ the enemy,” the families declared.

“Our actions are also a protest against the return of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip, which poses a clear danger to our soldiers and all of Israel, and even makes a mockery of the conquest of the north of Gaza for which our soldiers risked their lives. During our Shabbat meal, six of us were arrested. Those who make the decisions cannot tell friend from foe, victory from defeat, and continue to operate according to the agendas that brought the Holocaust of the Gaza region. They are preventing us from winning and creating both a security and moral embarrassment,'' the group concluded.