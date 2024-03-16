Thousands participated in the rally in the Square of the Hostages in Tel Aviv under the theme: "Around the World."

The actor Lior Ashkenazi led the rally and singer Tamir Grinberg performed a moving rendition of the song "I'm Coming Home."

Naama Cohen and Hadar Cohen, nieces of hostage Shlomo Mansour, who will mark his 86th birthday tomorrow in captivity, addressed the crowd: "Tomorrow Shlomo will turn 86. We cannot understand how it is possible that in his twilight years, he received the dubious title of being the oldest hostage in Gaza.

"How is it possible that he is in Gaza while the whole world remains silent? Let us cry out to the world and remind them that he should not be there, he needs to return home, together with all the hostages whose place is with us, and celebrate his birthday with the people who love him."

Hoshea Haggai, brother of the murdered hostage Gadi Haggai, stated: "For the people of Israel to continue to exist, they need to have values to hold onto, great faith, and hope. We are here today with one very clear message to the Government of Israel and the governments of the world: For the Jewish people everywhere, there will be no recovery from the trauma of this war, no faith, and no hope without the return of all the hostages, alive or dead, to their borders.

"How can we as a people trust, contribute, and live in our country if we do not bring them back? The return of the hostages, and nothing else, is the supreme goal in this war for our home! No military order or security will be complete without their return."

Dana Milo, the niece of the murdered Gadi Haggai and Judi Weinstein, whose bodies are held captive, urged: "We must not remain silent or normalize the difficult feelings as time passes. While many of us have returned to some semblance of routine, they are going through hell there. Horrific violence of all kinds. And their time has run out. Let each and every one of us imagine for a brief moment one of our loved ones in that impossible situation. We are in a critical time. If we miss the current deal, this opportunity, there will not be another chance soon, which will cost the lives of many hostages."

Rabbi Doron Perez, father of hostage Daniel Perez stated: "I appeal to the Government of Israel: There is no contract simpler and clearer between a government and leaders and its citizens. 164 days and still 134 hostages. They are all humanitarian cases - return them all now!"

He added: "I appeal to the President of the United States: I appreciate you standing by our side during the most difficult moments for us since the Holocaust, but I appeal to you regarding the humanitarian effort. The humanitarian effort is the most important - 134 of the children, parents, and grandparents are in Gaza and must return without conditions. There should be no conditions placed on human trafficking and abduction; this is something that we as Jews are obligated to return them through a humanitarian effort. Every one of the hostages who was taken from their cribs, from their beds, in defense of their people, must return without conditions."

Shira Perez, sister of hostage Daniel Perez, added: "In a box of his belongings that were returned, we found my brother's personal diary and were exposed to a side of Daniel that we knew less about. He writes that after visiting the extermination camps in Poland, he understood the importance of a Jewish state and the duty to defend the family and the homeland, and he writes, 'If not me, then who?' Daniel, I love you so much, I miss you endlessly, and I await the Government of Israel to bring you home immediately, together with all the hostages without exception."

Stefan Seibert, German Ambassador to Israel told the crowd: "It is sad that after 161 days there is still a need to gather on Saturday night to remind the whole world that the hostages are still there! I and Germany stand here for all the hostages. There is no more important goal than to see them again. The world needs to demand from Hamas: Release the hostages, both men and women, now! This is what we must do, more strongly than ever, because as time passes, people around the world begin to forget. We need to give the hostages, both men and women, a voice because they are all in tunnels."

Frédéric Journès, French Ambassador to Israel, added: "I want you to know one thing: France shares your pain and your fight in the face of this terrible tragedy. We have lost 43 of our citizens, more than any other country apart from Israel."

He continued: "And now the fate of three other French citizens, Ofer, Ohad, and Orion, still lies in Gaza and remains at the forefront of our minds. But regardless of nationalities, France is sparing no effort to bring all hostages home."

The Ambassador concluded: "We are engaging with international partners to secure their release through a ceasefire. And we have also worked day and night over the last months, together with Qatar and the Forum of Hostage and Missing Families, to facilitate the transfer of medication for the hostages into Gaza. According to our information, this operation has brought some results. We hope that it will pave the way for broader and happier developments."