מפגינים בתל אביב וידאו: דוברות המשטרה / תמונה: Miriam Alster/Flash90

Left-wing protesters lit a fire on Saturday night outside one of the entrances to the Kirya base in Tel Aviv. Police officers extinguished the blaze.

At the same time, four alleged rioters were arrested at a protest against Prime Minister Netanyahu in Caesarea. Protesters called on supporters to gather outside the Hadera police station to voice support for the detainees.

Labor Chairperson Merav Mechaeli harshly attacked the Prime Minister and claimed that he was preventing the return of the hostages from Gaza.

"You think Netanyahu isn't bringing back the hostages. That he isn't turning over every stone to bring them back. That he isn't doing everything possible to bring them home.

"But the truth is much worse - Netanyahu is preventing the return of our hostages. Everyone who sits in the same government with him is responsible for the most corrupt and terrifying thing he's done in his career," she wrote.