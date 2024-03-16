New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar has clarified that he will not remain in the government if he is not added to the War Cabinet.

“There is no point in my remaining in the government if I do not join the War Cabinet,” he told Meet The Press on Saturday evening. He also claimed that he had Netanyahu this the day before. “I told Netanyahu to make up his mind within a few days.”

Should Prime Minister Netanyahu agree to Sa'ar’s demand, other ministers - particularly Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir - are expected to follow suit.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has refused to expand the War Cabinet. “What works well does not need to be fixed,” he declared. Gantz currently has the right to veto the addition of new members to the War Cabinet.