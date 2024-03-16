In light of the recent pressure by the Biden administration for a political resolution of the war, many users have noted Joe Biden's previous objections to the USA pressing Israel to make agreements.

In a speech he gave against the Bush administration, then-Senator Biden commented: "Why is there any incentive for the Arabs to make any compromise in the peace talks, if they know they need only wait for the United States to do their bargaining for them?"

"The absurd notion that publically vilifying Israel will somehow change its policy - who in the hell do we think we're dealing with?" Biden demanded.

Biden also noted that the answer was not necessarily contingent on who was in the right: "What makes us think, even if the administration is one hundred percent correct on policy, that in the midst of an election campaign and a so-called peace talk, we can publicly vilify a nation, that will then say 'Now I will yield before the world and God because I have been told? What in the hell do we think we're doing?"

"What is the purpose of what was done? Do you think that in the middle of a reelection campaign, Yitzchak Shamir will say 'Mea culpa, I will change my mind, reelect me?'"