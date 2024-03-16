IDF Chief Staff LTG Herzi Halevi on Friday visited the Binyamin region of Judea and Samaria.

He was accompanied by the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, Commander of the Binyamin Brigade, Colonel Liron Biton, and additional commanders, who held a situational assessment and evaluated the forces' preparedness for Ramadan.

In addition, LTG Halevi met with IDF and Israel Border Police forces deployed in the sector on high alert for various scenarios.

"This is the first Friday, and it is not only on Fridays but the entire Ramadan. There have already been several attempted attacks in various places this week, and your challenge is to manage to guard this entire month, and afterward, because it doesn't end with Ramadan, but we are more deployed this month. You need to be very vigilant and meticulous, with very good security," Halevi stated.

He added: "We are in a multi-front war - Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria, and Gaza, and also farther away. Everyone, every soldier, IDF, Israel Border Police, working together, has responsibility over all sectors, because every event that happens on one of the fronts truly affects and can create a reaction in other regions."