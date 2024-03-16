Mossad Director David Barnea is expected to meet with the Prime Minister of Qatar in Doha on Sunday as part of the negotiations for a hostage deal, Reuters reported on Saturday. Egyptian officials are also expected to participate in the meeting.

The Lebanese al-Akhbar newspaper reported that the first stage of the currently proposed deal would include a 42-day ceasefire, which in the second stage would become permanent.

The terror organization is demanding that in the first stage, Israel would retreat from al-Rashid and Salah al-Din streets to allow the displaced Gazans to return to the northern Gaza Strip and to allow for aid to reach the north and for there to be freedom of movement.

The newspaper also reported that Hamas is demanding the release of 50 terrorists, 30 of whom are serving life sentences, for every living Israeli female soldier, woman, child, elderly, and sick person in captivity. At the beginning of the second stage, Hamas is demanding the declaration of a permanent ceasefire before any prisoner swap that would include the male soldiers in captivity. In the third stage, the terror organization demands the reconstruction of the entire Gaza Strip.

134 Israelis are in captivity in Gaza, and at least 34 of them are no longer alive.