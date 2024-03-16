During joint IDF and IAF operational activity in Khan Yunis, a fighter jet struck and destroyed a Hamas weapons storage facility.

Additionally, IDF troops identified two terrorists entering and exiting a terrorist infrastructure. An aircraft eliminated the terrorists during a precise airstrike.

IDF troops eliminated approximately 15 terrorists over the past day.

In the area of Nuseirat, intelligence information was received regarding the entrenchment of several Hamas terrorists within a terrorist infrastructure in the area. IDF troops directed an aircraft to strike the terrorists.

Furthermore, IDF troops directed an aircraft to strike a Hamas terrorist operative, together with the commander of a Hamas sniper cell.

In central Gaza, IDF troops eliminated approximately 10 terrorists over the past day. As part of the activity in the area, IDF ground troops identified and eliminated three terrorist cells.