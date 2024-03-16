A terrorist opened fire toward the Jewish settlement in Hebron on Saturday afternoon while hiding in the nearby Muslim cemetery and was neutralized by security forces. No injuries were reported.

The IDF Spokesperson reported that the forces are searching for additional terrorists in the area.

Footage from the incident shows the terrorist, Sheikh Mahmoud Nofel, holding a Kalashnikov rifle and firing at the Jewish settlement from behind a gravestone while being shot and wounded himself.

Over the past week, soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit apprehended 16 terrorists in Judea and Samaria.

Duvdevan soldiers, under the guidance of the Shin Bet, eliminated Mohammad A'adel Mohammad, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative who was involved in promoting significant terrorist activity. In his home, the forces found weapons, ammunition, and military equipment.