Ship with humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives from Cyprus IDF Spokesperson's Unit

A ship transporting humanitarian aid from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization, led by the United Arab Emirates, arrived on Friday in the maritime space of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit noted that this was done in coordination with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and in accordance with the government decision. IDF naval and ground forces are deployed to secure the area.

IDF forces in preparation of the docking area for the WCK ship IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The ship contained 130 pallets of humanitarian equipment, 115 tons of food and water, which were transferred to 12 WCK trucks, which will distribute them to the northern Gaza Strip.

“This is part of the broader humanitarian effort in the Gaza Strip being led by the United Arab Emirates and conducted in coordination with Israel,” said the IDF.

“The vessels and goods underwent comprehensive security inspection. The coordinated entry of humanitarian aid was carried out in accordance with the agreement with the civilian company. It is important to emphasize that the delivery of humanitarian aid does not affect the maritime blockade,” it added.

credit: דובר צה"ל

